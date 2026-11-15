 Zelensky: Due to a Starshield malfunction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot intercept Russian "Shaheds" | 1news.az
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Zelensky: Due to a Starshield malfunction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot intercept Russian "Shaheds"

1news Staff16:58 - Today
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Zelensky: Due to a Starshield malfunction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot intercept Russian "Shaheds"

The Russian Armed Forces are continuing massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and due to the reduced operating speed of Starshield terminals, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unable to intercept Russian "Shahed" drones in time.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel.

He also reported that over the past week Russia had used thousands of strike drones and aerial bombs to hit Ukrainian territory: "Over the past week, Russian troops have struck Ukraine using more than 2,300 drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs and 15 missiles of various types."

According to him, Russian troops struck energy infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Kirovohrad regions, as well as railway facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions and in Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the Donetsk and Kyiv regions came under fire. As a result of the attacks, 16 people were injured.

"The Russians are targeting substations with 'Shaheds.' And many of these strikes get through precisely because restrictions remain on the operating speed of Starshield terminals along the front line and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to his assertion, because of the restrictions, Ukrainian interceptor drones lose contact with their operators at a speed of about 161 km/h and cannot effectively pursue Russian jet-powered drones of the "Shahed" type.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that the current restrictions would be lifted, emphasizing that the protection of the population and the country's energy infrastructure before the start of the winter season depends on this.

"Instructions have been given to the teams of the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Office of the President of Ukraine to work as closely as possible with the American side and SpaceX," he noted.

Zelensky also called on international partners to continue supporting Kyiv.

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