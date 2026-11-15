National Hero of Azerbaijan Ehtiram Aliyev has died

National Hero of Azerbaijan Ehtiram Aliyev died at the age of 54 after a long illness.

As 1news.az reports citing Ölkə.az, he died on November 15 at the National Oncology Center, where he was receiving treatment.

The National Hero will be buried on November 16 at the II Alley of Honor.

Note that some time ago Ehtiram Aliyev developed serious health problems. On October 18, he was hospitalized at Yeni Klinika. After his condition worsened, E. Aliyev was transferred to the National Oncology Center. In recent days he had been connected to an artificial lung ventilation machine.