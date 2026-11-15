 Supertanker carrying oil sinks in the Persian Gulf: what is known | 1news.az
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Supertanker carrying oil sinks in the Persian Gulf: what is known

1news Staff20:24 - Today
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Supertanker carrying oil sinks in the Persian Gulf: what is known

A supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil sank in the southern part of the Persian Gulf after striking a naval mine, while a second vessel that was hit on a route in the Strait of Hormuz not authorized by Iran is on fire.

As 1news.az reports citing TASS, this was announced by the public relations department of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"One of these ships — a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of oil — sank in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf after an explosion and a very intense fire," said the statement, cited by Iran's state television and radio broadcasting company.

According to the IRGC Navy, both tankers, with the support of the American military, were trying to secretly pass along the southern route of the strait, having switched off all identification and positioning systems. Fishermen in the area have been advised to observe safety measures so as not to run into the sunken vessel, while shipowners, shipping companies and crews have been warned not to approach the restricted zone of the Strait of Hormuz.

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