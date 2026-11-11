Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

A protest against the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took place in the city of Varna in Bulgaria.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA).

It is reported that the picket, organized by supporters of the Revival party, was held under the slogan "Varna wants peace, not war!"

"In Varna (...) von der Leyen was greeted with shouts of 'Ursula, you are not welcome here!' and calls to leave the city," the article says.

It is noted that the protesters held placards calling on the head of the European Commission to leave the country in Bulgarian, English, and German. According to the publication, when von der Leyen's motorcade arrived at the building of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, residents of Bulgaria pelted it with fruits, vegetables, and eggs.

Source: Lenta.ru