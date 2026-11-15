Australia and the Philippines expand defense cooperation

Australia and the Philippines have concluded a new defense pact providing for expanded military cooperation.

As 1news.az reports citing foreign media, the document was signed by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Australian Ambassador Mark Innes-Brown in the presence of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila.

It is noted that the agreement provides for simplified joint military operations and exercises at sea and on land, maritime patrols, intensified intelligence sharing, and the development of defense infrastructure.

The new agreement updates the 1995 memorandum of understanding and complements the current treaty on the presence of the two countries' service members on each other's territory, which was concluded in 2007 and entered into force in 2012.

According to Teodoro, the treaty will make it possible to reduce bureaucratic obstacles and strengthen deterrence in areas where the Philippines has sovereign rights. He also noted that the new rules will simplify the prompt response of Australian humanitarian services to natural disasters in the Philippines.

Albanese emphasized that the agreement is not directed against any particular country, but at the same time is intended to strengthen military cooperation to ensure the safety of shipping along important trade routes. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles stated that this partnership strengthens the joint capabilities of Canberra and Manila and contributes to security and stability in the region.

Amid regional tensions, Australia also announced additional investments in a maritime partnership with Southeast Asian countries. They provide for the supply of aerial and surface drones, secure communications equipment, and the training of specialists.

In parallel, Australia, the Philippines, Japan, and the United States agreed to deepen cooperation and create a joint coordination center in the Philippines. The decision was made at a meeting of the defense ministers of the four countries in Cebu on October 28. The parties also intend to intensify joint exercises and coordinate investments in the defense sphere.