 Japan to begin culling chickens after first bird flu case of the season | 1news.az
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Japan to begin culling chickens after first bird flu case of the season

1news Staff08:25 - Today
Japan to begin culling chickens after first bird flu case of the season

The first case of bird flu this season in Japan has been recorded at a farm with 200,000 chickens in the city of Kameoka (Kyoto Prefecture).

This was reported by the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

In this connection, the authorities will begin implementing measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including the culling of the birds and their slaughter.

Outbreaks of bird flu regularly occur in Japan in the fall and winter, despite the measures taken. In 2025, more than 20 centers of its spread were recorded. This could have serious economic consequences, as in 2023, when chicken eggs rose in price by 76%, and some stores in Tokyo even introduced restrictions on their purchase.

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