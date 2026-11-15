 Major success for Turkish military technology: 51 drones destroyed in a few seconds - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Major success for Turkish military technology: 51 drones destroyed in a few seconds - VIDEO

1news Staff21:20 - Today
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Major success for Turkish military technology: 51 drones destroyed in a few seconds - VIDEO

The Turkish defense company ASELSAN has announced successful tests of the Ejderha counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system, capable of simultaneously neutralizing 51 drones in a matter of seconds using high-power electromagnetic radiation (HPEM).

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the TRT Haber television channel.

It is noted that in the first stage of the tests the system disabled two cable-controlled drones at a distance of approximately 1,000 m. In the second stage, Ejderha simultaneously eliminated a group of 51 unmanned aerial vehicles that had taken to the air.

According to the company, the system affects the electronic components of UAVs with powerful electromagnetic waves. This technology makes it possible to disrupt the operation of the devices, reboot them, or completely disable them without the use of expensive missiles and munitions.

ASELSAN General Director Ahmet Akyol called the tests an important achievement for the corporation and announced that the system has already been adopted into service and put into serial production.

It is specified that Ejderha will become part of Turkey's integrated multilayered air defense system "Steel Dome."

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