 China and the U.S. are working to prevent possible incidents between their militaries | 1news.az
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China and the U.S. are working to prevent possible incidents between their militaries

1news Staff23:10 - 15 / 11 / 2026
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China and the U.S. are working to prevent possible incidents between their militaries

China and the United States are working on an agreement intended to prevent unforeseen situations from arising between the armed forces of these countries.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources.

"According to sources, ahead of the summit in Shenzhen, the United States and China are trying to agree on arrangements to prevent incidents between their militaries. However, the process is moving slowly due to disagreements within the American administration," SCMP reports.

The matter concerns a memorandum of understanding regarding the countries' communication channels in the event of military crises and for their prevention. According to SCMP, it was first mentioned by the Chinese authorities after the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington this past September. One of the sources specified that this issue was also discussed during the China-U.S. summit in September.

The newspaper's interlocutors noted that the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department hold different opinions regarding the content of the possible memorandum; however, the United States and China are continuing their attempts to overcome the disagreements.

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