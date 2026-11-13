Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

French President Emmanuel Macron found himself at the center of an unexpectedly awkward episode during a meeting of European leaders in Dublin.

His attempt to embrace Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, judging by the photographs, did not end quite the way he had expected, Daily Mail reports.

The images show Macron leaning toward the Icelandic prime minister with a smile, clearly intending to pull her into a hug. Frostadóttir, however, appears to be in no hurry to reciprocate the gesture: she pulls back slightly, while keeping her hand on the French president's shoulder.

Particularly notable was the look on the face of the head of Iceland's government. At the moment of the awkward encounter, she glanced toward the photographer, who managed to capture what was happening. Her expression gives the impression of a certain bewilderment or discomfort.

Macron, by contrast, looked completely at ease: he continued to smile and looked his counterpart straight in the eyes as he leaned in to greet her.

The shots were taken on November 12 in Dublin, where a meeting of the European Political Community was being held. The photographs quickly drew attention because of the contrast between the French president's friendly demeanor and the apparently more reserved reaction of his Icelandic colleague.