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Up to 450,000 people rally in Prague against state media funding reform

1news Staff22:50 - 15 / 11 / 2026
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Up to 450,000 people rally in Prague against state media funding reform

Between 350,000 and 450,000 people took part in a rally in Prague against the government's plan to carry out a reform of state media funding.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by AFP citing the organizer of the rally, the head of the association "A Million Moments for Democracy" Mikulas Minar.

The initiative implies that Czech radio and television will be fully financed by the state, while the subscription fee for television and radio will be abolished. In addition, the state budget for the media is planned to be cut by 15%.

Participants in the rally argued that this step threatens freedom of the press, since the initiative will make them more dependent on the state. The organizer of the rally, Mikulas Minar, said that the protests were the largest in the past 37 years. The events took place in Prague's Letna district.

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