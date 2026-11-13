U.S. Army lieutenant colonel detained in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

The American officer detained in the United Kingdom on suspicion of spying for Russia was arrested during a special operation.

Charges against him are expected to be filed within the next few days.

According to one official, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Tyner enlisted in the military in 2008 and previously served in Afghanistan, Qatar, and Iraq.

At the time of his detention, Tyner was serving in the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), which is responsible for commanding the alliance's land forces. He held a position related to human resources and personnel management.

It is expected that after the conclusion of the legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, Tyner will be handed over to the United States to be held accountable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

Source: The Wall Street Journal