Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet have announced a partnership

Silk Way AFEZCO, part of the Silk Way Group, is proud to announce a partnership with ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aircraft and helicopter operators that brings together two major developments for the future of business aviation in Azerbaijan.

Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet will jointly develop a next-generation Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the new Alat International Airport, strategically located south of Baku. In parallel, both parties have signed an Aircraft Management Agreement for Silk Way AFEZCO new Gulfstream G500, marking Luxaviation Group’s entry into the Azerbaijani market with the management of the country’s first aircraft of this type.

The collaboration also includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture at the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ). The venture aims to create a comprehensive aviation services hub, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic gateway between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, comments: “This is a milestone partnership for Luxaviation and ExecuJet as we expand into Azerbaijan market. By combining Silk Way AFEZCO strong regional expertise with our global experience in premium FBO and aircraft management services, we are setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and customer hospitality in the Caspian region.”

Jawad Dbila, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Way AFEZCO adds: “We are proud to partner with ExecuJet to elevate Azerbaijan’s role in global business aviation. The FBO at Alat International Airport and the joint venture at AFEZ will provide unmatched services for operators and passengers alike. Alongside the introduction of our new Gulfstream G500 under ExecuJet’s management, we are investing in the future of aviation in our country.”

The Aircraft Management Agreement ensures comprehensive support for Silk Way AFEZCO’ Gulfstream G500, including operations, flight planning, maintenance oversight and crew management. With its speed, range and cutting-edge technology, the G500 is perfectly suited for executive and diplomatic travel from Azerbaijan’s central location.

Construction of the Alat International Airport FBO is expected to commence at the end of 2025, with an anticipated opening in early 2027. The design will draw inspiration from ExecuJet’s award-winning flagship facility at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), widely recognised as one of the world’s leading business aviation terminals.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as Azerbaijan continues to experience rapid growth in energy, commerce and tourism, driving increasing demand for premium aviation solutions.

About ExecuJet:

ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, operates a global network of Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) dedicated to delivering first-class facilities and award-winning services for business aircraft, passengers, and crew. With an expanding footprint, ExecuJet currently manages an FBO network of over 110 facilities around the world.

Widely recognised as an industry leader in business aviation ground handling with a strong heritage of operational excellence, ExecuJet delivers a luxury service beyond expectation.

ExecuJet, like all companies in the Luxaviation Group, considers corporate sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy. The Group integrates sustainability into its decision-making processes, actively managing social and environmental concerns and continuously seeking to improve its operations.

About Silk Way Group

Founded in 2006, Silk Way Group is one of Azerbaijan’s leading private aviation and logistics enterprises headquartered in Baku. Positioned at the crossroads of East and West, the Group plays a vital role in global cargo connectivity and the development of the country’s aviation infrastructure.

Uniting Silk Way West Airlines, Silk Way Airlines, Silk Way Technics, and Silk Way AFEZCO, the Group provides end-to-end air-cargo, maintenance, and logistics solutions that meet the highest international standards.

Silk Way Group is currently shaping the future of air logistics with the construction of a new airport and logistics hub in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) — a sustainable, technology-driven project that will enhance Azerbaijan’s role as a key link in global trade.

With more than 1700 professionals and a focus on safety, innovation, and sustainability, Silk Way Group continues to connect continents and create new opportunities in air cargo worldwide.

About Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company

Silk Way Alat Free Economic Zone Company (Silk Way AFEZCO) is a dedicated entity of Silk Way Group tasked with developing sustainable aviation and logistics infrastructure in the Alat Free Economic Zone. Established to oversee transformative projects such as the Green Airport and Cargo Village, SW AFEZCO integrates advanced sustainable technologies and innovative logistics solutions to position Azerbaijan as a leading transit hub. The company’s initiatives align with national and international standards, fostering economic growth and environmental responsibility.

