Silk Way West Airlines and Azerpost sign memorandum of cooperation to enhance postal and e-commerce logistics

A signing ceremony was held today at the headquarters of Silk Way Group, where Silk Way West Airlines, one of the leading cargo carriers in the region, and Azerpost LLC, the national postal operator of Azerbaijan, signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen partnership in the fields of postal logistics, air transportation, and e-commerce shipments.

The agreement establishes a strategic framework for collaboration in areas such as international and domestic cargo delivery, mail sorting, warehousing, and logistics optimization. By combining their expertise and infrastructure, the two organizations aim to enhance the efficiency of postal and cargo flows both within Azerbaijan and internationally.

Under the memorandum, Azerpost will utilize Silk Way West Airlines’ global network to transport international e-commerce parcels and postal shipments to Baku and beyond. In turn, Silk Way West Airlines will benefit from increased cargo volumes, while Azerpost will ensure last-mile delivery, sorting, and handling operations within Azerbaijan.

The cooperation is also expected to open new opportunities within the Alat Free Economic Zone, where both parties plan to explore joint logistics solutions and advanced distribution models. As part of the first phase, a fully automated e-commerce terminal with an area of 12,000 square meters will be developed for handling all postal and e-commerce parcels, laying the foundation for large-scale regional logistics operations.

Vugar Mammadov, Vice-President of Silk Way West Airlines, stated: “This partnership marks an important milestone in developing Azerbaijan’s postal and logistics connectivity. By joining forces with Azerpost, we aim to further expand our e-commerce logistics capabilities and contribute to the growth of the Alat Free Economic Zone as a key hub for regional and global cargo flows.”

Isi Mustafayev, Acting Chairman of Azerpost LLC, commented: “Our cooperation with Silk Way West Airlines will significantly enhance the efficiency and speed of international postal operations, allowing us to provide faster and more reliable delivery services to customers in Azerbaijan and abroad.”

Looking ahead, Silk Way West Airlines and Azerpost intend to continue deepening their cooperation through new digital, operational, and infrastructural projects, supporting Azerbaijan’s vision to become a central logistics hub connecting East and West.

About Silk Way West Airlines

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of Boeing 777F, 747-8F, and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. In line with its commitment to sustainability and efficiency, Silk Way West Airlines plans to renew its fleet with new state-of-the-art aircraft by 2030, including Boeing 777F, Boeing 777-8F, and Airbus A350F to better meet global logistics demands. The airline offers comprehensive cargo services to over 40 global destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, managing an annual cargo turnover exceeding 500,000 tons.

About Azerpost

As the only national postal operator of Azerbaijan, Azerpost LLC provides postal, e-commerce, and financial services at affordable prices to all segments of the population and businesses throughout the country. With an extensive network of over 1,000 post offices, Azerpost plays a crucial role in national logistics and ensures universal access to reliable and efficient postal services across the Republic.

The company continues to modernize its infrastructure through automation, digitalization, and expansion of e-commerce logistics. By integrating financial services, innovative IT systems, and global postal partnerships, Azerpost is evolving into a full-scale logistics and financial services provider—supporting Azerbaijan’s transformation into a modern, connected economy.