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Trump said that a deal with Iran is not what he wants

1news Staff08:40 - Today
Trump said that a deal with Iran is not what he wants

U.S. President Donald Trump said that reaching an agreement with Iran to settle the conflict is not what he wants.

Introducing his special envoy for peace missions, Steven Witkoff, during an address to supporters in the state of Texas, the American leader said: "He is working on a deal with Iran and is doing very well. I think this deal is not exactly what I want, but they (Iran — TASS note) are ready to offer us anything so that we don't walk away from it. They will never have nuclear weapons. But he is a magnificent negotiator. He is also a wonderful man, and I really chose him precisely for these two qualities. Everyone loves Steven Witkoff. He is doing a fantastic job."

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