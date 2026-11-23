A criminal case has been opened over the traffic accident in which well-known TV presenter Ada Suleymanova died.

According to 1news.az citing Report, the criminal case was launched under Article 263.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (violation of rules of road traffic and operation of vehicles resulting in the death of two or more people).

Forensic examinations have been ordered in connection with the case.

09:52

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a statement regarding the crash in which TV presenter Ada Suleyman lost her life.

According to the statement from the ministry's press service, a report was received on the agency's hotline about a traffic accident in the Lokbatan settlement of Baku's Garadagh district, in which people were trapped inside a vehicle.

Following the report, rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations' Special Risk Rescue Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon assessing the operational situation, it was established that a VOYAH passenger car collided with a truck. As a result of the crash, two people died, and their bodies were pinned inside the deformed passenger car.

Using special equipment, rescuers extricated the bodies of driver Anar Karimov and passenger Ada Suleyman from the vehicle and handed them over to the relevant authorities.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

08:52

Ada Suleyman, a former host of the Azerbaijani television channel ARB TV, has died tragically.

Her death was reported on Instagram by her friends — model Nuru Ahmadzade and actor Shahriyar Abilov.

It is noted that shortly before the tragedy, Ada Suleyman celebrated her birthday with friends. Soon afterward, she died in a car crash.

A. Suleyman was known to viewers for her work at the ARB TV channel, where she hosted the program “Sən olsaydın.”

Allah rəhmət eləsin!