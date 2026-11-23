U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of weakness toward Iran, saying that after their victory in the midterm elections, Tehran stepped up missile and drone attacks.

In a post on Truth Social, the American leader also accused the Democrats of trying to keep oil prices high. According to him, the Iranian leadership considers representatives of the Democratic Party incapable of running the country.

Trump emphasized that he would not allow the United States to be weakened, and stated that "America will win in the end."