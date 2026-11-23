The draft of the new Constitution of Armenia provides for pursuing a foreign policy based on international law, aimed at developing good-neighborly and mutually beneficial relations with all states and ensuring peace.

A separate article is dedicated to the Armenian Apostolic Church. The document recognizes its exclusive role as the national church in the spiritual life of the Armenian people, the development of culture, and the preservation of national identity. At the same time, it proposes separating religious organizations from the state and regulating relations with the church by law.

The draft also establishes new mechanisms for parliamentary oversight. Early dissolution of parliament will require at least three-fifths of the deputies' votes. A vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister may be initiated by at least one-third of parliamentarians, provided that a candidate for the new head of government is simultaneously nominated. However, this procedure can be launched no earlier than one year after the Prime Minister's appointment.

10:30

A reference to Armenia's Declaration of Independence is absent from the draft of the republic's new constitution.

The document has been published on a website specially created for it.

The preamble of the draft Constitution reads as follows: "We, the people of the Republic of Armenia, for the sake of the continuity and development of our statehood, guided by the mission of building a prosperous state on our internationally recognized territory, and the mission of passing it down from generation to generation, adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia."

It should be noted that the preamble of the current constitution contains a direct reference to the Declaration of Independence of Armenia dated August 23, 1990, which enshrines territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Baku's condition for signing a final peace treaty with Yerevan is amending Armenia's Basic Law to eliminate the legal basis for territorial claims from it.

09:50

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the text of the draft of the new Constitution has been published.

«I am glad to present the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Armenia on a website created specifically for this purpose. The website was created so that it would be as convenient as possible for citizens to read the draft of the new Constitution and submit their proposals,» Pashinyan wrote on social media.

He said that he would soon deliver an address to the people live.

Note that the text of the preamble contains no reference to the Declaration of Independence of Armenia.

Earlier, Pashinyan offered the opposition forces seeking his resignation a «simple deal.» According to him, for this it is enough for the opposition to agree to hold a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution. Otherwise, the prime minister threatened to deploy the «bulldozer» of snap elections, following which, he claimed, neither of the two current opposition forces would make it into parliament.

Source: Sputnik Armenia