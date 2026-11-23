Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Washington today, where he will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials of the American administration.

Axios reports this, citing sources.

Al Thani plays a key role in mediation contacts between Washington and Tehran. Despite the fact that the visit is officially timed to coincide with the strategic dialogue between the United States and Qatar, it takes on particular significance amid the escalating tensions surrounding Iran.