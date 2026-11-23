Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave his word of honor that after the adoption of Armenia's new Constitution, a peace treaty will be signed with Azerbaijan.

In his address to citizens, the head of the Armenian government stated that he is investing in this matter «all of his moral, political, and human credibility.» With the adoption of the new Constitution, not only will a peace treaty be signed and ratified, but institutional peace will also be ensured, he promises.

Pashinyan once again repeated that if citizens vote against the new Constitution in a referendum, he will resign; and if they support it, he will not run for prime minister in the next elections.

Source: Sputnik Armenia