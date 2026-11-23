The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Italy creates a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation, and Italy itself remains Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and main export market.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov during his speech at the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum being held in Baku.

According to the deputy minister, at the end of 2025 trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $12 billion, and in the first nine months of this year the volume of mutual trade has already exceeded $9 billion.

Akhundov emphasized that institutional cooperation mechanisms play an important role in the development of bilateral relations. In particular, new opportunities for partnership are opened by the results of the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Italian intergovernmental commission, held in Baku on January 13, as well as the Action Plan for 2026–2027, covering more than 70 initiatives.

He also recalled that last month an event dedicated to strengthening the economic and industrial cooperation of the two countries was held in Rome, organized by the Confederation of Italian Industry. Within its framework, a joint declaration on strategic partnership in the field of critical raw materials was signed. "Today we are continuing this dialogue in Baku in a broader format, with the signing of relevant documents on priority areas," the deputy minister noted.

Akhundov added that the expansion of non-oil trade opens access to the European market for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, and gives industrial enterprises the opportunity to modernize production. To date, 124 companies with Italian capital operate in Azerbaijan in the spheres of industry, construction, agriculture, transport, trade and services. At the same time, Azerbaijan also makes long-term investments in Italy's economy.

G.Aghayev