U.S. President Donald Trump believes that over the past few days Iran has stepped up its strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles.

"Iran launched more drones and missiles last week than in any other period in more than a year," the American leader wrote on November 22 on Truth Social. According to Trump, "all of them were shot down, there was no damage."

In the opinion of the U.S. president, this is due to the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections in the United States. "Iran's leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective and destroying the country, but I will not allow this," the American leader added.

The midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. Following the vote, the Democrats are gaining a majority of seats in both chambers of the new Congress, which will begin work in early January 2027. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz.