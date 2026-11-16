Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued an official reprimand to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov over miscalculations during last week's detention of the head of the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, and the head of the national railway company Kazakstan Temir Zholy, Yelzhas Otynshiyev, the Kazakh leader's press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov reported.

Earlier on Monday, Tokayev dismissed the head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Yermek Sagimbayev, from his post. On November 12, Kazakhstan's National Security Committee reported that the chairman of the board of the Samruk-Kazyna fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, and the head of the national railway company Kazakstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) had been detained on suspicion of committing a corruption offense.

"When making the decision to dismiss Yermek Sagimbayev, the head of state, of course, also took into account the detention of those involved in the corruption incident. In the president's opinion, the security forces made miscalculations. In connection with this, an official reprimand was also issued to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov," the statement said, as reported by Kazinform.

The press secretary of Kazakhstan's president emphasized that Interior Minister Sadenov was instructed on the need to strengthen educational work among the rank-and-file and officer personnel of the police.

He also noted that Tokayev made the decision to relieve Yermek Sagimbayev of his post as chairman of the National Security Committee in connection with his transfer to another job, taking into account the need to rotate management-level personnel in order to successfully accomplish the task set by the president of reforming this special service.

"On the whole, the corruption essence of the case of the heads of the Samruk-Kazyna fund and the Kazakstan Temir Zholy company is beyond doubt. It has been confirmed by the actions of those involved during investigative procedures," Smadiyarov added, noting that the president was aware of the ongoing investigation from the outset.