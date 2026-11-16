 Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

1news Staff15:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued an official reprimand to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov over miscalculations during last week's detention of the head of the Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, and the head of the national railway company Kazakstan Temir Zholy, Yelzhas Otynshiyev, the Kazakh leader's press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov reported.

Earlier on Monday, Tokayev dismissed the head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Yermek Sagimbayev, from his post. On November 12, Kazakhstan's National Security Committee reported that the chairman of the board of the Samruk-Kazyna fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, and the head of the national railway company Kazakstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) had been detained on suspicion of committing a corruption offense.

"When making the decision to dismiss Yermek Sagimbayev, the head of state, of course, also took into account the detention of those involved in the corruption incident. In the president's opinion, the security forces made miscalculations. In connection with this, an official reprimand was also issued to Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov," the statement said, as reported by Kazinform.

The press secretary of Kazakhstan's president emphasized that Interior Minister Sadenov was instructed on the need to strengthen educational work among the rank-and-file and officer personnel of the police.

He also noted that Tokayev made the decision to relieve Yermek Sagimbayev of his post as chairman of the National Security Committee in connection with his transfer to another job, taking into account the need to rotate management-level personnel in order to successfully accomplish the task set by the president of reforming this special service.

"On the whole, the corruption essence of the case of the heads of the Samruk-Kazyna fund and the Kazakstan Temir Zholy company is beyond doubt. It has been confirmed by the actions of those involved during investigative procedures," Smadiyarov added, noting that the president was aware of the ongoing investigation from the outset.

Share:
384

In focus

Opinion

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Politics

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

President's Diary

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

World

167 cybercrime suspects detained in Turkey

Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

Betrayal, spy scandal, and resignation: what is happening around Nvidia's CEO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Zelensky: At the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia overstated the area of Donbas

Von der Leyen pelted with eggs amid calls to leave Bulgaria - VIDEO

The culprit behind the nationwide air traffic outage named in the U.S.

Death toll in Izmir factory explosion rises to 6 – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Latest news

167 cybercrime suspects detained in Turkey

Today, 16:17

Lawmaker questions funding of the Russian sector from the state budget

Today, 16:05

Tokayev issues official reprimand to the head of Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry

Today, 15:55

EU adopts new anti-Russian sanctions

Today, 15:53

Betrayal, spy scandal, and resignation: what is happening around Nvidia's CEO

Today, 15:50

Budget 2027: economic transformation, export ambitions and investment priorities

Today, 15:36

Meat prices have risen in Azerbaijan

Today, 15:18

Jony is considering moving out of Russia

Today, 15:07

Kazimov: exchange rate to stay main anchor of macroeconomic stability in 2027

Today, 14:43

He went home, leaving people at a height of 36 meters: Incident on a Ferris wheel in Australia

Today, 14:35

Official: Romelu Lukaku announces the end of his career with the Belgium national team

Today, 14:32

The President of Azerbaijan has approved the 'Regulations on the Single Window Information System'

Today, 13:53

Azerbaijan to tighten liability for illegal seizure of Caspian coastal lands

Today, 13:50

Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Today, 13:48

Rules for outdoor work in windy weather to change in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:45

1 million manats allocated for holding the next "Yüksəliş" competition

Today, 13:40

Case of Azerbaijani serviceman who ended up in Armenia sent to court

Today, 13:37

Religious figures and persons who have accepted citizenship of another state will not be able to hold positions in the civil service

Today, 13:35

Expert Kaseya: Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo cannot be brought under control

Today, 13:28

President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan's Code on Civil Service

Today, 13:25
All news