Ilham Aliyev: The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that lies at the foundation of all our successes - VIDEO
Read in other languages:Русский
The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that lies at the foundation of all our successes.
This is stated in a post published on the official social media page of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Azərbaycançılıq məfkurəsi bizim bütün uğurlarımızın təməlində dayanan fəlsəfədir. #Azərbaycan https://t.co/gD2UEs1WAx— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 23, 2026
1629