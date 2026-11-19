The first ever trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States — Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump — has concluded, a TASS correspondent reports.

It began at approximately 4:27 p.m. local time and ended at around 5:57 p.m.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

12:40

A trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, China and Russia — Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin — is taking place in Shenzhen, and it will be the first official meeting of the heads of the three states in such a format.

The talks are being held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

It is expected that issues of international security and nuclear disarmament will take center stage on the agenda. In addition, the leaders may touch on the situation around Iran, the war in Ukraine and the prospects for trade and economic cooperation.