With the organizational support of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 14th charity fair "International Festival of Culinary Culture" was held in Hanoi.

As AZERTAC reports, national stands of about 90 countries were presented at the festival, held with the aim of strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between peoples. The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by Ngo Phuong Ly, the spouse of Vietnamese President To Lam, state and government officials, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Vietnam, representatives of regions, as well as non-governmental organizations and the media.

The Azerbaijani stand featured photographs reflecting the historic visits of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 and of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to Baku in 1959, as well as meetings of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam, souvenirs, books, national clothing and food products made in Azerbaijan. First Lady of Vietnam Ngo Phuong Ly visited the Azerbaijani stand.

Our national dishes were offered at the Azerbaijani stand. Chefs who arrived from Azerbaijan at the invitation of our embassy, under the leadership of our compatriot Sahib-David Israfilov (Don David), a chef well known in the international culinary field, president of the World Barbecue Association (WBQA) for Eastern Europe and Asia, and an official judge of the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS), prepared various types of kebabs. Festival participants and residents of Hanoi showed great interest in Azerbaijani kebabs.