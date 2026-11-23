American singer Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando - the wedding ceremony took place on Nov. 21 in Palm Springs, California (USA).

1news.az reports this citing Vogue.

According to the outlet, the 33-year-old performer and the 28-year-old drummer of the band Liily exchanged wedding vows in the presence of close relatives and friends. The ceremony was conducted by Wayne Coyne, frontman of the American rock band The Flaming Lips.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been together for about five years. Their romance first became known in 2021. The future spouses met on a date arranged for them by mutual acquaintances.

In 2025, the musician proposed to the singer during a trip together around Japan timed to her 33rd birthday.

Maxx Morando is not only the drummer of the band Liily but also a songwriter and music producer. He has worked with M. Cyrus on several of her music projects, including the albums "Endless Summer Vacation" (2023) and "Something Beautiful" (2025).