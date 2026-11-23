The UN COP31 climate conference in Antalya ended on Sunday, November 22, without a final document — the parties never found a common denominator between demands to abandon oil, gas and coal, the interests of fuel-exporting countries and disputes over financing for poor states against a backdrop of difficult geopolitics.

The forum, which was supposed to close on Friday, November 20, stretched two days beyond schedule and became the longest in the history of UN climate summits. At the final plenary session, the conference chair, Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, stated the obvious: there is no compromise, the third draft of the “Antalya Pact” has been rejected, and he no longer intends to put a new one forward for discussion.

The breakdown of the negotiations occurred against a backdrop of harsh geopolitics and climate reality. The delegation of the United States — one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases — did not come to the summit at all. At the same time, the talks took place amid escalating conflicts, economic difficulties and disruptions in fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz against the background of the war between the United States and Iran.

Moreover, the summit was the first since the October confirmation by the relevant UN body: exceeding the warming threshold of 1.5°C relative to the pre-industrial era (enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement) is effectively inevitable, and the world is entering a phase of overshoot — going beyond this limit, after which come even more severe heat waves, fires, floods and sea level rise.

The main fault line

The stumbling block was that the draft final text did not contain a direct call to abandon coal, oil and gas and to reduce their consumption. This was insisted upon by oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia, which was supported, in particular, by Russia and India, as well as by the states of the League of Arab States.

Instead of a course toward phasing out fossil fuels, the document proposed betting on technologies for capturing and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, as well as on Turkey's initiative — to bring the share of electricity in final world energy consumption to 35% by 2035 (against the current ~23%).

For supporters of tough measures, this looked like a substitution of concepts:

- The European Union and a number of other countries refused to support the document. Irish Minister Darragh O'Brien, who represented the EU, called a climate pact without a mention of fossil fuels unacceptable and accused the draft of “greenwashing” (“green camouflage”), stating that the negotiations had been “taken hostage” by oil-producing states. Germany's position was sharply outlined by the head of the Environment Ministry, Carsten Schneider: the text is unacceptable for Berlin, and responsibility for the deadlock lies with those who make money from oil and gas. Panama, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, the United Kingdom, Norway and a number of EU countries (including France, Belgium, Spain, Sweden and Finland) also spoke out against the document. French Minister Monique Barbut and Panamanian representatives warned that betting on carbon capture without cutting production gives countries carte blanche to live as before, whereas “science does not bargain.” British delegate Kate Hughes characterized the draft as “the lowest common denominator.”

- The opposing camp defended its approach. Saudi Arabia's representative Mohammad Ayoub, who also spoke on behalf of the 22 countries of the League of Arab States, insisted that the Arab delegations had worked in good faith despite issues removed from the agenda, and that the text contained practical solutions for implementation on the ground and was based on the principle of using all available technologies. China, despite its own reservations, accepted the deal, while India took a wait-and-see position — neither supporting nor rejecting the draft, but declaring that the dialogue would continue.

Against the backdrop of disputes over fuel and technology, observers noted the paradox of 2026: renewable energy is growing at record rates (in particular, solar generation this year covered more of global electricity demand than oil and gas combined for the first time), while this week in the PRC the leaders of China, Russia and the United States declared their readiness to increase production of oil and petroleum products amid supply disruptions.

Money, nerves and breakdown

The second sharp knot was climate financing. Developing countries, and above all African states, demanded clear guarantees of assistance for adaptation to the consequences of warming and compensation for damage. The clause on creating a fund of $120 billion by 2035 disappeared from the early drafts, and the wording on tripling funds for adaptation did not fix a baseline for the count. The head of Ghana's Environment Ministry and chair of the African Group of Negotiators, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, firmly stated that developing countries had not come for charity, but for what rightfully belongs to the peoples who suffer most from the emissions of others. The EU, for its part, had previously made it clear that it was not ready to sign up to new strict financial obligations.

The tension also spilled over into criticism of the process itself.

The head of the organization Power Shift Africa, Mohamed Adow, called the conference the worst in history, criticizing both the text itself and the behavior of the EU, which, in his words, combines demands for restrictions on others with growth in its own use of fossil fuels and with holding back financing for poor countries.

The atmosphere was also heated by the dragging-out of the sessions: delegates had to change their tickets, and fears were voiced in the hall that, due to the departure of some participants, there might not be a quorum.

The culmination was an incident at the final plenary session on November 22. When Ghana's environment minister asked for the floor (in particular, on amendments to the gender plan), Murat Kurum did not notice her and continued to chair the session. UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell approached the presidium to draw attention to the request of the Ghanaian delegation.

Kurum perceived this as interference in his authority and sharply rebuked the official over an open microphone, suggesting that he take his seat. After this, the Turkish minister left the hall for a while — the chairing passed to the vice-chair, a representative of Azerbaijan — a break was announced, and upon his return Kurum publicly apologized to the delegation of Ghana and thanked Simon Stiell and the UN secretariat for their work.

What's next: a crisis of the format or a new stage?

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was extremely disappointed by the absence of consensus at a moment when governments are required to give a large-scale response to the climate crisis, recalling the earlier agreement at COP28 in Dubai to move toward a departure from fossil fuels. Australian co-chair of the negotiating process Chris Bowen also called the outcome disappointing, pointing to the disagreements over fossil fuels and financing, but urging a focus on the transition to clean energy.

At the same time, most participants and observers agree on one thing: the failure in Antalya is not the end of climate diplomacy and not a cancellation of previous international commitments. Belgium's Minister for Climate, Jean-Luc Crucke, noted that sometimes one must have the courage to say “no,” but that this does not mean the collapse of cooperation. And Carsten Schneider stated that Germany will continue to move forward and develop initiatives and innovations with partners on a bilateral level — even if the summit in Antalya ended without a common signature.