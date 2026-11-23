Authorities in Japan's Aichi Prefecture have begun culling about 80,000 chickens at a local poultry farm where an outbreak of bird flu was detected.

This was reported by the prefectural administration.

It is noted that the bird flu outbreak was recorded at a farm in the city of Toyohashi.

Bird flu outbreaks occur regularly in Japan in the fall and winter, despite the measures taken. In 2025, more than 20 outbreaks of its spread were recorded. This could have serious economic consequences, as in 2023, when chicken eggs rose in price by 76%, and some stores in Tokyo even introduced restrictions on their purchase.