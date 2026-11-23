Former head of Italy's police Gianni De Gennaro died by suicide in Tuscany amid an investigation into the 1992 mafia-ordered killing of judge Paolo Borsellino.

This was reported by the newspaper La Repubblica.

As noted, the body of the deceased was discovered on Saturday morning. The man's relatives contacted law enforcement after he stopped answering calls.

An investigation has been opened into his death on suspicion of incitement to suicide, so far without any named suspects.

The deceased was due to appear before investigators in the reopened case concerning the 1992 mafia-ordered killing of anti-mafia fighter Paolo Borsellino, the partner of Giovanni Falcone, who was also killed on the orders of Cosa Nostra.

According to Italian media, a suicide note addressed to his family was found near the body, as well as, probably, notes that were to be used by the defense.

Source: TASS