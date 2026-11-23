American film director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer and actress Daniella Pick, have become parents for the third time - the couple has had a boy.

1news.az reports this citing People.

A representative of the 63-year-old director confirmed the happy news to the publication, noting that the couple are announcing the birth of their third child with great joy.

Tarantino and Pick already have two children: six-year-old son Leo and four-year-old daughter Adriana. The newborn's name has not yet been disclosed. No other details of the child's birth have been reported either.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick met in 2009 in Israel, when the director came to the country to promote the film "Inglourious Basterds." After several years together the couple split up, but in 2016 they rekindled their romance. In the summer of 2017 Tarantino proposed to her, and in November 2018 they married at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.