 "The main criterion should be knowledge, not clothing": Jeyran Mahmudova on school uniforms | 1news.az
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"The main criterion should be knowledge, not clothing": Jeyran Mahmudova on school uniforms

Jamala Sujadinova12:45 - Today
"The main criterion should be knowledge, not clothing": Jeyran Mahmudova on school uniforms

Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Art Worker, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova shared her opinion on the new rules introduced in Azerbaijan's schools.

According to her, uniform requirements for school attire help maintain discipline, foster responsibility among students, and strengthen the principle of equality in the educational environment.

"The introduction of uniform school dress rules is important from the standpoint of creating a common order in the educational environment and preserving the principle of equality among students. The school uniform not only reflects the unity of the educational institution, but also teaches students to treat established rules with respect and to meet the requirements of collective life.

It is important that children get used to responsible behavior from school age. They must understand that every collective has its own rules, and compliance with these rules serves the health and well-being of the shared environment. Compliance with the rules for wearing a school uniform is one such behavioral habit. In my view, the attitude toward this requirement may over time have a positive effect on the development in students of such qualities as discipline, responsibility, and self-control.

On the other hand, uniform dress rules to a certain extent prevent students from comparing themselves with one another based on their choice of clothing and prevent differences in financial status from manifesting in the school environment. The main criterion at school should not be a student's clothing, but his or her knowledge, skills, behavior, and personal qualities. For a healthy school atmosphere to form, it is important that every child feels like a full-fledged member of the educational environment.

It is absolutely correct to regard compliance with uniform dress rules as a matter of upbringing and culture as well. However, the main point here lies not so much in formally following the rule as in understanding its essence. Children need to be taught that discipline comes not from fear and punishment, but from understanding, responsibility, and mutual respect. The school's task is to convey these principles to students not only in words, but also through everyday relationships and examples of behavior. After all, the culture formed at school will have a direct influence on the spiritual environment of future society," Jeyran Mahmudova emphasized.

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