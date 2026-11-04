 Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

1news Staff13:35 - Today
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Leyla Aliyeva attends premiere of the film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" - PHOTO

On November 3, the premiere of the documentary film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil," a joint production of SOCAR and the AnewZ television channel, took place at the Nizami Cinema Center.

As AZERTAC reports, the event was attended by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, state and government officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, and public representatives.

First, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with the film's creative team, and commemorative photographs were taken.

Speaking at the premiere, the executive director of the AnewZ television channel, Rufat Hamzayev, said that the idea of creating the documentary film arose after becoming acquainted with 103 historical postcards from the early 20th century kept in SOCAR's museum collection. The executive director said that the film tells the story of the oil boom in Baku a century ago, of how the development of the oil industry attracted people from all over the world to the city and contributed to its large-scale transformations.

Recalling that President Ilham Aliyev had declared this year the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, Rufat Hamzayev noted that the film, through 103 historical postcards and nine human stories, reveals the impact of the oil boom on the architecture and culture of Baku, and also tells about the fates of people who left their mark on the city's history.

The documentary film "Oil and Ink: Stories Written in Oil" was then screened.

It should be noted that the main storyline of the film consists of Baku, which was changing rapidly a century ago, its oil derricks, streets and port, as well as the personal stories of people who lived in the city in that era. Work on the film continued for about six months. During its creation, historical postcards and archival photographs were brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence, the visual atmosphere of that era was recreated, and some of the musical solutions were also implemented.

The film also includes an exclusive interview with Irina Trofimova-Khomitskaya, a representative of the family of Joseph Goslavsky, who played an important role in shaping the architectural appearance of Baku.

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