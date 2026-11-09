Mesut Özil, a 2014 World Cup winner with the German national soccer team, has been included in the database of the Ukrainian website "Mirotvorets."

This is indicated by data on the website of the resource.

The soccer player is accused of "support for the conduct of the special military operation." The reason was a statement by the player in which he called on the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to get rid of double standards in situations involving the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs and the organizations' inaction with regard to teams from Israel.

"Sport has always brought people together. FIFA did not impose sanctions against Israeli teams, while such measures were taken against Russian teams. I want to call on FIFA to abandon these double standards and treat everyone equally," the player stated.

The extremist website "Mirotvorets" was created in 2014. The platform contains an illegally collected database of personal data of people, including journalists, artists, and politicians who have ever visited Crimea or Donbass or who for some other reason have drawn a negative assessment from the site's authors.

Özil's career

Özil is 38 years old; he ended his professional career in 2023. His last club was the Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir. The midfielder has played for Spain's Real Madrid, England's Arsenal, Turkey's Fenerbahçe, as well as the German clubs Schalke and Werder.

With Real Madrid he won the Spanish championship, the Cup, and the Super Cup once each, with Arsenal he won the FA Cup four times, and with Werder he claimed the German Cup. For the German national team, Özil played 92 matches, in which he scored 23 goals and provided 40 assists.

The main achievement of his international career was gold at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The midfielder also has a bronze medal from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa to his credit.