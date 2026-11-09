 Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

1news Staff16:15 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

Mesut Özil, a 2014 World Cup winner with the German national soccer team, has been included in the database of the Ukrainian website "Mirotvorets."

This is indicated by data on the website of the resource.

The soccer player is accused of "support for the conduct of the special military operation." The reason was a statement by the player in which he called on the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to get rid of double standards in situations involving the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs and the organizations' inaction with regard to teams from Israel.

"Sport has always brought people together. FIFA did not impose sanctions against Israeli teams, while such measures were taken against Russian teams. I want to call on FIFA to abandon these double standards and treat everyone equally," the player stated.

The extremist website "Mirotvorets" was created in 2014. The platform contains an illegally collected database of personal data of people, including journalists, artists, and politicians who have ever visited Crimea or Donbass or who for some other reason have drawn a negative assessment from the site's authors.

Özil's career

Özil is 38 years old; he ended his professional career in 2023. His last club was the Turkish side Istanbul Başakşehir. The midfielder has played for Spain's Real Madrid, England's Arsenal, Turkey's Fenerbahçe, as well as the German clubs Schalke and Werder.

With Real Madrid he won the Spanish championship, the Cup, and the Super Cup once each, with Arsenal he won the FA Cup four times, and with Werder he claimed the German Cup. For the German national team, Özil played 92 matches, in which he scored 23 goals and provided 40 assists.

The main achievement of his international career was gold at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The midfielder also has a bronze medal from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa to his credit.

Share:
203

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Politics

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Sport

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

Norris claims victory at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce congratulate Azerbaijan

Fenerbahçe makes decision regarding Dirk Kuyt

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the end of his career with the Portuguese national team - VIDEO

Fenerbahçe makes decision regarding Dirk Kuyt

Norris claims victory at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Fenerbahçe announces the appointment of Emre Belözoğlu as head coach

Latest news

A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 16:25

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

Today, 16:15

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

Today, 16:00

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

Today, 15:50

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

Today, 15:40

3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Today, 15:25

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

Today, 15:08

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Today, 14:30

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Today, 14:22

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Today, 14:10

Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

Today, 14:10

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Today, 14:00

November 8: The victory that changed geopolitics

Today, 13:45

Criminal proceedings initiated over brawl in Armenia's parliament

Today, 13:20

Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

Today, 13:00

Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

Today, 12:55

Former Armenian defense minister summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office

Today, 12:45

Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

Today, 12:33

Ilham Aliyev congratulates the King of Cambodia on Independence Day

Today, 12:25
All news