Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Turkey on November 11 to take part in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), being held in Antalya.

This was reported by the prime minister's press secretary, Melanya Harutyunyan.



The COP31 conference is taking place in Antalya from November 9 to 20. The event's agenda includes discussions on international efforts to combat climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and financing climate initiatives.



The summit of world leaders within the framework of COP31 is scheduled for November 11–12.

Source: News-Armenia