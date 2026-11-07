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Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

1news Staff15:20 - Today
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Baku Metro switches to enhanced operating mode on holidays

In connection with November 8 — Victory Day and November 9 — State Flag Day, the Baku Metro has switched to an enhanced operating mode during the period from November 7 to 10.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the CJSC, train traffic on these dates will be organized according to the weekend schedule.

It is also noted that control has been strengthened at the "Icherisheher," "Sahil," and "28 May" stations and additional staff have been brought in; on the "Icherisheher - Azi Aslanov" route and back, the interval between trains during peak hours will be 2 minutes 30 seconds to 3 minutes; if necessary, reserve trains will be put on the line.

On the "Purple" line, traffic is organized according to the Sunday schedule, while on the "Green" line the current schedule will be maintained.

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