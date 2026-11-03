Consular section of Azerbaijan's embassy in Canada to be closed for two days

The consular section of Azerbaijan's embassy in Canada will not operate on November 9 and 10.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by the diplomatic mission on the social network X.

"Due to the celebration of November 8 - Victory Day and November 9 - the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the consular section of Azerbaijan's embassy in Canada will not operate on November 9 and 10, 2026," the message notes.