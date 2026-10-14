 Several people arrested amid disputes over school uniforms | 1news.az
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Several people arrested amid disputes over school uniforms

Jamala Sujadinova12:40 - Today
Several people arrested amid disputes over school uniforms

In Azerbaijan, law enforcement agencies have taken measures against individuals involved in violations of public order amid the discussion of the introduction of a unified school uniform.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Lent.az, some citizens called for illegal protests against the school uniform approved by a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers. Other participants in the incidents staged disturbances directly in secondary schools.

The largest number of such cases was recorded in the settlement of Khirdalan in the Absheron district. Similar violations were also revealed in the settlement of Jeyranbatan, as well as in the Goychay, Goranboy, Masalli, and Astara districts.

During the measures carried out, police officers detained the individuals involved in the incidents. Administrative protocols were drawn up against them.

According to available information, the detainees admitted their guilt, expressed regret over what had happened, and stated that they would not allow such actions to be repeated.

By court rulings, several of those involved were sentenced to administrative detention for terms ranging from 10 to 30 days. In particular, some of them were arrested for 10 and 25 days, while others were arrested for one month.

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