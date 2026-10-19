 The rains do not subside: the death toll from mudslides in Turkey continues to rise | 1news.az
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The rains do not subside: the death toll from mudslides in Turkey continues to rise

1news Staff13:18 - Today
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The rains do not subside: the death toll from mudslides in Turkey continues to rise

In the Turkish cities of Istanbul and Kocaeli, the number of people killed as a result of mudslides caused by incessant rains has risen.

As 1news.az reports citing NTV, the body of one more person has been recovered from the water, bringing the death toll to 9.

The search for one more missing person is currently continuing.

As a reminder, the heavy rains that have been continuing for several days in a number of Turkish cities have led to serious consequences. According to forecasters, precipitation in Turkey will continue.

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