 Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy10:42 - Today
Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

An incident involving a bladed weapon took place at the mansion of American actor and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in Thousand Oaks (California, USA).

During the annual Halloween party, one of the guests was stabbed in the neck. As TMZ reports, the incident happened on the evening of Nov. 7 during the costume party that Jamie Foxx and his 18-year-old daughter Anelise host every year.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim suffered a superficial wound. Paramedics who arrived at the scene treated him, and hospitalization was not required.

In connection with the incident, police detained a man on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The organizers of the event had warned guests in advance that weapons of any kind were banned, including fake ones and those used as part of carnival costumes.

The circumstances of the conflict and its causes have not yet been established. It is also unknown whether Jamie Foxx himself was at the mansion at the time of the incident: the actor's representatives have not yet commented on what happened.

Share:
582

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Society

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Politics

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

Concert in Khankendi marking Victory Day ends with fireworks

Congratulations on Azerbaijan's Victory Day displayed on electronic boards in Ankara

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Book presentation of "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory" held at IDD - PHOTO

Italian director Tinto Brass has died

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Latest news

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Today, 12:13

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Today, 11:40

Media: Ukraine faces a terrible humanitarian catastrophe this coming winter

Today, 11:35

Media: Le Pen to propose abolishing the EU diplomatic service if she wins the election

Today, 11:17

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

Today, 10:55

Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

Today, 10:42

EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

Today, 10:35

Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Today, 10:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 10:10

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

Today, 09:50

Trump hopes to go to heaven after death

Today, 09:35

Moldova completely abandons gas purchases from Russia

Today, 09:28

Trump said Ukraine's borders may change

Today, 09:10

Trump says he will sign a "huge" number of pardons before leaving office

Today, 09:03

Trump: Rubio could be among the candidates for U.S. president in 2028

Today, 08:50

About 20,000 foreign criminals await deportation in the United Kingdom

Today, 08:40

Georgian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 08:35

Climate conference COP31 kicks off in Antalya today

Today, 08:27

Media: 14 people killed in a building fire in China

Today, 08:25

U.S. secretary of state calls Iran's demands unrealistic and outrageous

Today, 08:23
All news