Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

An incident involving a bladed weapon took place at the mansion of American actor and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx in Thousand Oaks (California, USA).

During the annual Halloween party, one of the guests was stabbed in the neck. As TMZ reports, the incident happened on the evening of Nov. 7 during the costume party that Jamie Foxx and his 18-year-old daughter Anelise host every year.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim suffered a superficial wound. Paramedics who arrived at the scene treated him, and hospitalization was not required.

In connection with the incident, police detained a man on suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The organizers of the event had warned guests in advance that weapons of any kind were banned, including fake ones and those used as part of carnival costumes.

The circumstances of the conflict and its causes have not yet been established. It is also unknown whether Jamie Foxx himself was at the mansion at the time of the incident: the actor's representatives have not yet commented on what happened.