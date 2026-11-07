Shooting in the center of Krakow leaves people wounded and dead

A shooting occurred on the main market square in the Polish city of Krakow, killing two people and injuring 10 more, including two police officers.

As 1news.az reports citing RMF24, a rescue operation is underway at the scene, with a medical helicopter brought in.

It is noted that the incident took place closer to the evening, when an unknown assailant in a car, driving along Sławkowska Street toward the main market square, began randomly shooting at passersby. He was later detained.

One of the stores and a tram were damaged as a result of the shooting, the report specifies.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the situation on the social network X.

"The Minister of Internal Affairs is keeping me informed about the situation in Krakow after the tragic shooting. The police are investigating the circumstances and all the circumstances of the attack," the prime minister wrote.