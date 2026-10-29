Ali Asadov to visit Georgia on a working visit

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov will visit Tbilisi on October 29–30 on a working visit at the head of a high-level government delegation, which will include the ministers of economy, energy, digital development and transport, as well as science and education.

During the trip, Ali Asadov will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze. In addition, the 11th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held under the chairmanship of the heads of government of the two countries.

Source: Sputnik Georgia