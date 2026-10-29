Bayramov names priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the OTS

Azerbaijan's priority during its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) remains strengthening ties between member countries and developing practical cooperation.

As Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at the meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ankara.

According to him, the priority areas also include preserving the common historical and cultural heritage, strengthening ties between peoples, increasing the institutional effectiveness of the organization, expanding economic and transport links, and strengthening its international positions. These areas were reaffirmed at the Gabala Summit in October 2025.

At the beginning of his speech, Bayramov congratulated Türkiye and its people on the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that against the backdrop of global conflicts, challenges to international law, and the vulnerability of the world security architecture, mutual trust, common interests, and solidarity acquire particular importance.

He emphasized the need to deepen political dialogue and coordination in the field of security, noting the meeting of the secretaries of security councils held in Baku.

Among the important areas of cooperation, Bayramov named the adoption of a road map for 2027 on the joint production of defense industry products and technological interaction.

The minister also pointed to the need to expand interaction in the spheres of trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, digital development, innovation, and promising technologies.

Speaking about humanitarian and cultural initiatives, Bayramov noted the holding of the Turkic World Week, timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, the first meeting of the heads of state bodies responsible for religious affairs in Shusha, as well as the 7th meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations in Baku.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also reported on joint diplomatic efforts in New York aimed at obtaining observer status for the OTS at the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the "OTS+" format opens up new opportunities for cooperation with third countries and international organizations.

Bayramov called for ensuring the effective implementation of the adopted decisions, the constant participation of national institutions, as well as strengthening the role of the OTS Secretariat in monitoring the progress achieved and coordinating activities.

He confirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to further increasing the effectiveness of the OTS and developing productive cooperation within the framework of the organization.