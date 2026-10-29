Azerbaijan and Russia agree to step up cooperation between prosecutor's offices

Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to step up cooperation between the prosecutorial bodies of the two countries.

As Report informs, this was stated by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev at a joint briefing with his Russian counterpart Alexander Gutsan.

"Good relations have developed between our prosecutorial services. The rule of law has been ensured. Today we agreed to make even greater efforts for the benefit of our peoples, societies, and states," Aliyev said.