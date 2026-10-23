Romania's president accuses Russia of attacking a ship with Azerbaijani citizens in the Black Sea

Romanian President Nicușor Dan has accused Russia of attacking the merchant vessel Khoryv, which sank in the Black Sea not far from the port of Constanța.

“This morning we had a security-related incident: a drone struck a vessel 13 nautical miles out, that is, slightly beyond Romania's territorial waters. A rapid response team of the Coast Guard arrived at the scene and rescued nine sailors,” Romanian media quoted the president as saying. “Obviously, this event is part of the escalation that Russia is carrying out in the context of the war in Ukraine.”

The vessel sent a distress signal on the morning of October 23. There were 13 crew members on board: ten citizens of Ukraine and three citizens of Azerbaijan.

Source: tvrinfo.ro