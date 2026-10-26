Delegation from Kanaky and Maohi Nui is in Baku to support young soccer players - PHOTO

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), met with a delegation of public and political activists who arrived in Azerbaijan from the territories of Kanaky (New Caledonia) and Maohi Nui (French Polynesia - Tahiti).

According to AZERTAC, the delegation came to our country as fans of the Kanaky and Maohi Nui teams taking part in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, being held in Baku from October 22 to 30, as well as to provide moral support to the young soccer players representing their people at the international competition.

The meeting discussed the struggle of the peoples of Kanaky and Maohi Nui for independence, and views were exchanged on the importance of preserving national identity and cultural heritage, as well as on strengthening cooperation.

The guests highly appreciated the work of the Baku Initiative Group in conveying to the international community the truth about the struggle of the peoples of Kanaky and Maohi Nui for independence, keeping decolonization issues on the international agenda, and developing ties between the independence movements of various territories. They expressed gratitude for the support provided by Azerbaijan in this area and for the opportunities created on international platforms.

Abbas Abbasov, for his part, wished success to the young soccer players of both teams, emphasizing that sports not only strengthen friendship and solidarity between peoples, but also serve to popularize their national identity and rich culture. He stated that BIG would continue to support at the international level the fundamental rights of peoples suffering from colonialism, including the right to self-determination.

It should be noted that on October 25, rallies in support of the young soccer players of both teams were held in front of the Athletes' Village in Baku and at the Govsan Sports Complex. The fans also showcased the culture and traditions of their peoples by performing national songs and dances.