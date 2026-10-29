Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be presented in mid-November

Armenian Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said in an interview with Factor.am that the country's new draft Constitution will be presented to the public in mid-November.

She emphasized that the published document will not be the final version, but will serve as a launching pad for lengthy and broad discussions with all segments of society.

Commenting on the protests from the parliamentary opposition, Galyan noted the illogic of criticism directed at a text that no one has yet seen, and categorically denied claims that "the reform is being carried out at Azerbaijan's demand." According to her, opponents should first familiarize themselves with the substance and the reasons behind the proposed changes before making harsh statements.

The head of the Ministry of Justice also allows for the possibility of holding snap elections as one of the potential scenarios, but final decisions will be made only after society reacts to the proposed draft. At the same time, the minister positively assessed the participation of the "Strong Armenia" party, which for the first time on behalf of the opposition nominated its candidate to the Council on Constitutional Reforms.

Source: news.am