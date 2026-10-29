Protests have begun in Spain after a train collision

In a number of Spanish cities, protests have begun after a train collision in the province of Toledo that left numerous casualties.

Among other things, the demonstrators are demanding that those responsible for what happened be held accountable. At a rally held in a Madrid suburb, demonstrators chanted: "Murderers!" Police used batons and tear gas against the demonstrators.

The country's transport minister, Óscar Puente, stated that the cause of the tragedy may have been a computer failure. Because of it, the automatic control system shut down at one of the stations and the trains came to a halt.

It was reported earlier that two high-speed trains collided in the Spanish city of Toledo. A Renfe high-speed train rammed an Iryo train from behind. As a result, two cars of the latter derailed. In total, at least four cars overturned. The causes of the collision are being investigated. According to the latest data, 68 people died as a result of the tragedy and more than 180 were injured.

Source: RIA Novosti