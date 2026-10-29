 Protests have begun in Spain after a train collision | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Protests have begun in Spain after a train collision

1news Staff10:33 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Protests have begun in Spain after a train collision

In a number of Spanish cities, protests have begun after a train collision in the province of Toledo that left numerous casualties.

Among other things, the demonstrators are demanding that those responsible for what happened be held accountable. At a rally held in a Madrid suburb, demonstrators chanted: "Murderers!" Police used batons and tear gas against the demonstrators.

The country's transport minister, Óscar Puente, stated that the cause of the tragedy may have been a computer failure. Because of it, the automatic control system shut down at one of the stations and the trains came to a halt.

It was reported earlier that two high-speed trains collided in the Spanish city of Toledo. A Renfe high-speed train rammed an Iryo train from behind. As a result, two cars of the latter derailed. In total, at least four cars overturned. The causes of the collision are being investigated. According to the latest data, 68 people died as a result of the tragedy and more than 180 were injured.

Source: RIA Novosti

Share:
951

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Economy

Data on the execution of the state and consolidated budgets for the first nine months of 2026 released - PHOTO

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hakan Fidan in Ankara - PHOTO

World

Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

Pashinyan announces a "great October revolution against class enemies"

In China, they have begun burning Mbappé's jerseys

"I support the actions of the Civil Contract": Pashinyan on the brawl in parliament

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are above temporary disagreements

Norway's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump over criticism of the Nobel Committee

Macron announces ban on all protests

Ukraine allowed to purchase weapons through NATO agency

Latest news

Russian army strikes commuter train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

Today, 13:58

Pashinyan announces a "great October revolution against class enemies"

Today, 13:55

In China, they have begun burning Mbappé's jerseys

Today, 13:45

"I support the actions of the Civil Contract": Pashinyan on the brawl in parliament

Today, 13:30

Data on the execution of the state and consolidated budgets for the first nine months of 2026 released - PHOTO

Today, 13:20

Bayramov names priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the OTS

Today, 12:53

More than 60 people missing after train collision in Spain

Today, 12:42

Jeyhun Bayramov met with Hakan Fidan in Ankara - PHOTO

Today, 12:30

A magnetic storm will hit Earth on this day

Today, 12:15

The investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death has been completed

Today, 12:12

Ali Asadov to visit Georgia on a working visit

Today, 12:05

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Turkey on Republic Day - PHOTO

Today, 12:00

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $89.4 billion

Today, 11:48

Azerbaijan and Russia agree to step up cooperation between prosecutor's offices

Today, 11:45

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day

Today, 11:40

Verdict handed down to members of group accused of financing international terrorism

Today, 11:35

Jeyhun Bayramov arrives on a visit to Turkey

Today, 11:17

A mass brawl between lawmakers broke out in Armenia's parliament - VIDEO

Today, 11:15

Kazakhstan is preparing tax proposals for the wealthy

Today, 10:50

Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be presented in mid-November

Today, 10:45
All news