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The investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death has been completed

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:12 - Today
The investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death has been completed

Police have closed the investigation into the death of Hayden Panettiere, which has been ruled an accident.

Police in the American city of Greenville, South Carolina, have completed their investigation into the death of actress Hayden Panettiere; her death has officially been ruled an accident, the Associated Press (AP) reports, citing the local police department.

The 36-year-old actress, known for the series "Heroes" and "Nashville," died on Aug. 16, 2026. She was found unconscious in an apartment in Greenville, and the paramedics who arrived were unable to save her.

According to the coroner's report, the cause of death was the toxic effects of several substances, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The examination also found no injuries that could have contributed to the actress's death.

Law enforcement had earlier been looking into the circumstances of Panettiere's possible acquisition of banned drugs. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined the investigation.

Police say the department's investigation is complete and no charges have been filed, though it is not yet known whether federal authorities are continuing a separate review of the circumstances of the actress's death.

Read more on the topic:

Раскрыта причина смерти актрисы Хайден Панеттьери - ВИДЕО

Задержан бывший бойфренд покойной актрисы Хейден Панеттьер - ВИДЕО

Владимир Кличко прокомментировал смерть бывшей невесты Хейден Панеттьери - ФОТО

Владимир Кличко заявил о продаже украшений Хейден Панеттьери и потребовал расследования

Смерть Хейден Панеттьери проверяют на возможное преступление

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