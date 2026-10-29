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Verdict handed down to members of group accused of financing international terrorism

1news Staff11:35 - Today
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Verdict handed down to members of group accused of financing international terrorism

The trial has concluded in the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service (SSS) against Vugar Najafli, Jamal Gozalov, Tofig Yusifli, Dadash Hashimov, Muhammed Huseynli, Mushfig Hashimov, Mir Javad Huseynli and Tural Agayev, who were accused of participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

As APA reports, the verdict was announced at a session of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes chaired by Judge Namig Kerimov.

According to the court's verdict, Vugar Najafli was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months, Jamal Gozalov to 9 years and 6 months, Tofig Yusifli to 8 years and 6 months, Dadash Hashimov to 8 years and 6 months, Muhammed Huseynli to 13 years, Mushfig Hashimov to 10 years, Mir Javad Huseynli to 12 years and 6 months, and Tural Agayev to 13 years of imprisonment.

During the investigation conducted, it was established that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Najafli, Jamal Gozalov, Tofig Yusifli and Dadash Hashimov, who were members of a group created for the purpose of committing crimes of a terrorist nature, left Azerbaijan in 2024 and were hiding in the mountainous regions of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan located on the border with Afghanistan.

It was established that, as part of an international terrorist organization, they participated in combat training and armed conflicts outside Azerbaijan, and also underwent armed training for criminal purposes.

As a result of operational search measures carried out by the SSS together with partner foreign special services and law enforcement agencies, the aforementioned persons under investigation were detained on the territory of foreign states and brought to Azerbaijan.

In addition, during the measures carried out, it was established that the terrorist activities of Tofig Yusifli and Dadash Hashimov were financed by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mir Javad Huseynli and Tural Agayev. Other criminal acts of the latter were also uncovered.

Members of the criminal group Vugar Najafli, Jamal Gozalov, Tofig Yusifli, Dadash Hashimov, Mir Javad Huseynli and Tural Agayev were brought to criminal responsibility as defendants under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: 214-1 — financing of terrorism; 218.2 — participation in a criminal community (organization), as well as in an association of organizers, leaders or other representatives of organized groups; 283-1.3 — participation in stable groups created outside the Republic of Azerbaijan, in exercises and armed conflicts under the pretext of spreading religious movements, performing religious rites, on the grounds of religious enmity.

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