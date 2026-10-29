 Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $89.4 billion | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $89.4 billion

1news Staff11:48 - Today
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Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reach $89.4 billion

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased by $4.3 billion, reaching $89.4 billion.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov at a press conference.

"The country's strategic foreign exchange reserves make it possible to finance imports of goods and services for 40 months. According to international practice, the minimum recommended indicator is three months. In Azerbaijan, this indicator reaches 40 months, which represents a very significant financial safety cushion," Kazimov said.

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